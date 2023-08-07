West Ham United has found a replacement for Declan Rice, with the club agreeing on a $44 million deal with Ajax for Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez, reported by goal.com. The signing is set to be West Ham's first of the summer transfer window, as David Moyes' side looks to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Alvarez, known for his defensive midfield capabilities, is expected to bring a similar skill set to that of Declan Rice, who has been a crucial figure in West Ham's midfield. The 25-year-old Mexican international is set to sign a five-year contract with the club.

This move comes as West Ham seeks to enhance its squad options and reinforce its midfield department. The deal is a part of the club's strategy to strengthen the team for the challenges of the Premier League. Alvarez is scheduled to travel to London for a medical examination before the deal is finalized.

Under the leadership of Tim Steidten, the new technical director, West Ham United's transfer committee is actively pursuing further acquisitions. The club is reported to have shown interest in players like Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay of Manchester United. Additionally, West Ham has been in discussions regarding a potential deal for James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

The Hammers are gearing up for the new Premier League season, with their first match scheduled against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on August 12. The addition of Edson Alvarez to the squad is anticipated to provide a significant boost as they aim to compete at the highest level of English football.