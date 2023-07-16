Ilkay Gundogan has shed light on his decision to join Barcelona from Manchester City, citing his desire to contribute to the development of the club's young talents as a key factor, reported by goal.com. The German midfielder departed City after a successful season under Pep Guardiola, clinching the treble before becoming a free agent when his contract expired. Gundogan expressed his excitement at joining a young Barcelona squad and his ambition to guide promising players such as Gavi, Pedri, and Ansu Fati towards fulfilling their potential.

In his first statement as a Barcelona player, Gundogan shared his feelings about joining the club: “It's a dream come true. I remember myself being a child and watching Barcelona under Pep and Rijkaard, and since then I've followed the club closely for nearly all the seasons. I've played here before, visited the stadium, and even attended matches as a spectator. Now, I feel incredibly proud and happy to be part of this club.”

Gundogan acknowledged the potential within the team and expressed his intention to leverage his experience to help the younger players reach new heights. He believes that the foundation is in place, and it's a matter of showcasing their potential in the upcoming season. The midfielder's motivation and dedication are evident as he aims to make a positive impact at Barcelona.

While Gundogan enjoyed success with City, claiming domestic and European titles, Barcelona also dominated in La Liga, securing the league trophy with a comfortable 10-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. With his previous triumphs in England and Germany, Gundogan now seeks to add a Spanish top-flight title to his already impressive trophy collection.

Barcelona's pre-season schedule includes matches against renowned clubs such as Juventus, Arsenal, and Tottenham, and Ilkay Gundogan will be eager to contribute on the field. As he embarks on this new chapter of his career, fans eagerly anticipate the impact Gundogan will make at the Camp Nou, both as a player and as a mentor to the emerging talents in the squad.