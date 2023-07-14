Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty on one count of rape and one count of attempted rape following a retrial, reported by goal.com. The 28-year-old, who has since been released by the club, had been accused of attacking two women at his mansion during the pandemic. Mendy has consistently denied the charges brought against him.

After needing a retrial for the two counts, a jury deliberated for three hours before clearing Mendy of both charges on Friday. Earlier this year, in January, the left-back was found not guilty of six counts of rape.

One of the alleged victims, known as Woman Two, had testified during the retrial, claiming that Mendy had raped her during the same incident for which he was previously acquitted. Mendy, however, maintained that the sexual encounters were consensual.

As the verdict was read out, Mendy reportedly burst into tears before embracing his friends who had attended the trial to show their support. The emotional moment marked the end of a lengthy legal process for the former footballer.

During his time at Manchester City, Mendy established himself as a key player and contributed to the club's success. He won the Premier League title three times and was also part of the French national team that emerged victorious in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The outcome of the retrial marks a significant development in Mendy's legal proceedings, providing him with a not guilty verdict for the charges brought against him. The verdict has relieved Mendy and his supporters, allowing him to move forward and focus on rebuilding his life outside of football.

It is important to remember that the legal process has now concluded, and Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty. As such, he should be afforded the opportunity to rebuild his life and move forward without the burden of these charges.