Manchester City have wasted no time in lining up a replacement for Kyle Walker, as the England full-back edges closer to a move to Bayern Munich, reported by goal.com. City have identified Benjamin Pavard as their top target to fill the void left by Walker's potential departure.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have shortlisted Pavard as their preferred option for the right-back position. The French defender, currently with Bayern Munich, is highly regarded for his defensive prowess and versatility. City have reportedly held talks with Pavard, although negotiations with Bayern are yet to begin.

Walker is said to have already reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich, indicating that his move to the Bundesliga champions is imminent. Bayern are reportedly willing to pay around £15 million ($19 million) for the services of the experienced 33-year-old. In return, City are demanding a fee of £27 million ($33 million) for Pavard.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo has returned to Manchester City after a less-than-convincing loan spell at Bayern Munich. However, the Portuguese defender is currently out of favor at City and could be a target for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Cancelo's versatility and technical abilities would be an asset for the Gunners.

In addition, Pep Guardiola has Rico Lewis at his disposal, who would likely be the second-choice right-back if Pavard were to make the move to Manchester City.

Both Manchester City and Bayern Munich will need to negotiate transfer fees for the respective deals. It is worth noting that Manchester City had previously inquired about the availability of Achraf Hakimi from Paris Saint-Germain as they prepared for life without Kyle Walker.

As negotiations continue, Manchester City will be keen to secure the services of Benjamin Pavard to ensure a seamless transition in their defensive lineup. With his solid defensive skills and experience at the highest level, Pavard could prove to be an excellent addition to Pep Guardiola's squad as they aim for continued success in the upcoming season.