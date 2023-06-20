Manchester City is edging closer to securing a deal for Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, with an agreement between the two clubs appearing imminent, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The transfer is said to be a matter of finalizing the details, and City is confident of completing the move this week.

Personal terms between Mateo Kovacic and Manchester City were agreed upon two weeks ago, indicating the player's desire to join the Premier League champions. The Croatian international is keen on the prospect of playing for City, and the club is equally eager to secure his services.

Once the deal for Kovacic is finalized, Manchester City will then turn their attention to another Croatian talent, Josko Gvardiol. The club is on the verge of agreeing on personal terms with the promising center-back, but negotiations with his current club, RB Leipzig, remain a challenge as they are seeking a fee higher than the reported €80 million. However, Manchester City remains determined to pursue Gvardiol, although Leipzig is hopeful of retaining the defender.

These recent developments come as Manchester City looks to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The club has entered concrete talks with Kovacic and his representatives, indicating their serious intent to secure the midfielder's services.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is open to selling Kovacic as part of their midfield revolution. Talks between the two clubs are expected to continue in the near future as they work towards reaching an agreement.

If Manchester City successfully completes the signing of Mateo Kovacic, it will further bolster their midfield options and add quality to an already formidable squad. As negotiations progress, football fans eagerly await the outcome of this potential transfer deal and the subsequent impact it may have on both clubs.