After Chelsea lost a lot of players throughout the season, Mateo Kovacic will follow suit in Mauricio Pochettino's midfield overhaul. The 29-year-old Croatian midfielder is focused on the Nations League. Regardless, Manchester City is at the forefront of acquiring him.

Manchester City faithful are happy that Mateo Kovacic has agreed to the personal terms. Chelsea is also open to selling the Croatian. The next step between City and Chelsea is the transfer fee discussion which will take place after the UEFA Champions League Final, per Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sport.

The midfield will become more lethal with the Croatian. Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish will be happy to welcome the Croatian. Kovacic has also revealed that Manchester City is the place to be for him in an earlier statement with Nacional, via Jonathan Gorrie of the Evening Standard.

“Manchester City is a top team and deserves to be in the Champions League final. That’s what I have to say. The summer is long, we’ll see what happens. Chelsea is phenomenal for me. I love the city and the fans, they love me, I have wonderful memories of Chelsea. We’ll see what happens,” said Kovacic.

Pep Guardiola may lose midfielder Ilkay Gundongan due to interest from Arsenal, Barcelona, and teams in Saudi Arabia. Kovacic is the perfect ball-playing central midfielder with penetrative passing that could replace him.

If this new acquisition pushes through, an attacking line of Kovacic and Erling Haaland will terrorize football for years. Manchester City will continue its dominance.