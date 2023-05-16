Manchester City star Erling Haaland has caused a stir among fans with his recent diet updates, leaving many supporters feeling disgusted by his food choices, reported by goal.com. The Norwegian striker, who has been in sensational form for the Premier League leaders, scoring a remarkable 52 goals this season, has been sharing glimpses of his daily calorie intake on social media.

Haaland’s unconventional diet includes consuming around 6,000 calories per day to fuel his performances on the pitch. In the past, he has revealed his consumption of a unique “magic potion” made of milk mixed with spinach and kale, along with filtered water. He also follows a diet rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, often opting for meals such as steak, oysters, and lobsters.

However, it was Haaland’s recent revelation of enjoying beef liver that sparked a strong reaction from fans. Posting a picture of his tray of liver, he described it as “bloody lovely.” This revelation divided his fan base, with some finding the sight of the liver “disgusting” and comparing it to “faeces.”

In his documentary titled ‘Haaland: The Big Decision,’ the 22-year-old striker defended his dietary choices, emphasizing the importance of taking care of his body. He expressed his preference for consuming quality food that is locally sourced and rich in nutrients. Haaland also challenged the notion that all meat is bad for health, highlighting the difference between processed fast food and high-quality, locally raised meat.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding his diet, there is no denying Haaland’s incredible success on the field. He has shattered records in his debut campaign at Manchester City and remains in contention for a historic treble, with the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup all within reach.

While Haaland’s food choices may not appeal to everyone, his commitment to maintaining peak physical condition has undeniably contributed to his exceptional performances. As he continues to make headlines with his goal-scoring exploits, fans will be eagerly watching to see what other surprises the Norwegian sensation has in store.