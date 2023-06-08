Erling Haaland‘s quest for physical perfection has been revealed as he prepares to lead Manchester City in their pursuit of Champions League glory against Inter, reported by goal.com. The Norwegian striker's remarkable physical condition, which has seen him score an astounding 52 goals in 52 games this season, is no accident but the result of a meticulously planned daily regime.

Erling Haaland's diet is a crucial aspect of his physical preparation. The striker consumes approximately 6,000 calories a day, more than double the recommended intake for adult men. His appetite is legendary among his teammates, with Norway colleague Josh King describing him as someone who “eats like a bear.” While vegan diets have become popular among footballers, Haaland is an unapologetic lover of meat, including unconventional choices like cow's hearts and livers.

Growing up in a rural community in Norway, where he assisted his grandfather in farming, may have influenced Haaland's food preferences. He prioritizes eating quality, locally sourced food and questions the perception that all meat is unhealthy, highlighting the difference between fast food and meat from grass-fed cows.

Haaland's diet also includes pasta, a classic favorite among footballers that has fallen out of fashion in recent years. His father, Alfie, prepares lasagne for him the day before home games, a tradition that coincided with his back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. Additionally, Haaland frequents Italian restaurants in Manchester, often dining in private to avoid the public spotlight. He is also cautious about what he drinks, opting for filtered water and kale-infused milk, which he calls his “magic potion.”

Haaland's relentless pursuit of self-improvement extends beyond his physical preparation. He aspires to be not only the best player in the world but the greatest of all time. His performances on the pitch leave fans mesmerized, opponents stunned, and onlookers in awe. With his remarkable work ethic and insatiable hunger for success, Haaland continues to establish himself as one of the most promising talents in world football.