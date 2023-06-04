Erling Haaland, the star striker of Manchester City, shared his emotional state on Instagram following the team's triumph in the FA Cup final against Manchester United. Haaland's Instagram post captured the euphoria he experienced after the thrilling victory. Manchester City emerged as the champions of the 2023 FA Cup, securing a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.

The historic all-Manchester final showcased a remarkable performance from Ilkay Gundogan, who scored both goals for Manchester City. His two spectacular volleys were a testament to his skill and contributed to City's seventh FA Cup victory in their history. Furthermore, this achievement solidifies Manchester City's place as the 13th team to win the FA Cup and claim the title of English league champions in the same season.

With their FA Cup triumph secured, Manchester City's focus now shifts towards completing an illustrious treble. A decisive encounter awaits them as they face Inter Milan in the upcoming Champions League final next Saturday. If Manchester City emerges victorious, they will join the exclusive club of teams to have won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in a single season. The only other team to have achieved this feat is Manchester United in 1999.

The anticipation surrounding Manchester City's pursuit of the treble is palpable, as fans and pundits alike eagerly await the outcome of their clash with Inter Milan. As the club basks in the glory of their FA Cup success, they remain determined to etch their name in history as one of the few teams to accomplish such a remarkable feat.