In a recent interview, Manchester City‘s goal-scoring sensation, Erling Haaland, opened up about Lionel Messi‘s continued dominance in individual awards despite Haaland's stellar performances, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Haaland, who secured triumphs in various competitions with City last year and is eyeing a repeat this season, displayed a mature perspective on Messi's achievements.
Despite netting an astronomical number of goals, Haaland acknowledged Messi's unmatched legacy. When questioned about Messi winning major individual awards, Haaland responded, “Good question! I don’t know. He’s won the World Cup… Messi is the best, has everything, I think.” In this eye-opening admission, Haaland not only dismissed any rivalry but also expressed his admiration for Messi, labeling him as the best player ever.
Haaland's humility shone through as he acknowledged Messi's unparalleled success, including winning the World Cup. While the young Manchester City striker aims to secure individual honors in the upcoming year, he recognizes the greatness of Messi and seems proud to follow in the footsteps of such an iconic figure.
This revelation showcases Erling Haaland's sportsmanship and respect for football legends. Despite being a goal-scoring machine and a potential successor to Lionel Messi's throne, Haaland remains grounded and appreciative of the achievements of those who came before him. As he strives for personal success in the upcoming season, Haaland does so with a sense of class, acknowledging the unparalleled legacy of Lionel Messi. The football world awaits the unfolding rivalry and admiration between the seasoned Messi and the rising star Haaland, as the latter continues to carve his own path in the sport.
