In a shocking turn of events during the Manchester derby clash against United, Manchester City‘s star, Erling Haaland, faced severe criticism on social media for a jaw-dropping miss that could be considered the “miss of the season”, reported by GOAL. Trailing 1-0 just before the interval, City had an opportunity to equalize when Haaland missed a golden chance.
United's Marcus Rashford had opened the scoring with a spectacular 25-yard strike, leaving City behind as they headed into halftime. Haaland, set up brilliantly by a Phil Foden header less than a yard from goal, astonishingly volleyed the ball over the bar, leaving the home crowd in stunned silence.
HOW has Haaland missed that? 😮 pic.twitter.com/W4bvNsfwto
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 3, 2024
Social media erupted with criticism as fans didn't hold back. An account named @Hmz290 dubbed Haaland's miss as “the worst of all time,” and @TheFergusonWay humorously noted, “Brilliant goal line clearance by Haaland.”
As United fans taunted with chants like “Haaland, Haaland, how's your dad?” and others questioned Haaland's standing among elite players, the miss became a major talking point. Despite the shocking miss, Haaland had the last laugh. In the 91st minute, he capitalized on poor United defending to redeem himself and score, contributing to City's second-half turnaround after Phil Foden's brace.
Erling Haaland remains the top scorer in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season with 18 goals in 23 appearances. However, the open-goal miss against United is likely to linger in the memories of rival supporters. As Manchester City aims to replicate their treble success, Haaland's continued presence and goal-scoring prowess will be crucial, but the miss will undoubtedly be a topic of conversation for some time.