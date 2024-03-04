Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City boss, has weighed in on Erling Haaland‘s eyebrow-raising miss in the Manchester derby, reported by GOAL. Despite the blunder, Haaland managed to redeem himself by scoring a late goal in City's 3-1 victory.
The crucial moment occurred in the first half when Haaland shockingly failed to tap the ball into an open net from an incredibly close range. However, as the game progressed, Haaland showcased his goal-scoring prowess by securing a third goal towards the end of the match, contributing to City's win in the derby.
Pep Guardiola, in his post-game comments, praised Haaland's ability to quickly move past mistakes, hailing him as a “great player.” Drawing an analogy to basketball players, Guardiola noted, “The great, great players I met, they forget [missed chances] in an instant. They forget as quickly as possible. Footballers, basketball players. They miss. They just smile and get on with it, and he [Haaland] did it. He has an incredible ability to forget. That defines the great players.”
The Manchester derby saw Marcus Rashford giving Manchester United an early lead with a powerful strike. However, Phil Foden's world-class goal brought City back into the game in the second half. Foden completed a brace to put City in the lead, and Erling Haaland sealed the deal with the third goal, securing a crucial win for the reigning champions.
Next up for Manchester City is a Champions League clash against Copenhagen in the second leg of their round of 16 tie on Wednesday.