Manchester City‘s superstar striker, Erling Haaland, was in impressive form as he led the team to an impressive comeback victory against Yokohama F Marinos in Tokyo, reported by goal.com. In a thrilling pre-season encounter, City showcased their attacking prowess, coming from two goals down to secure a remarkable 5-3 win, with Haaland at the heart of their success.

Despite beginning their pre-season campaign on a somewhat sluggish note, City quickly found their rhythm and intensified their attacks. However, against the run of play, Yokohama F Marinos took the lead in the 27th minute through Anderson Lopes. The Japanese side then stunned City further when Ken Matsubara struck, leaving the treble winners trailing by two goals.

Yet, Pep Guardiola's men are known for their resilience and determination, and they proved it once again on the pitch. The comeback started with John Stones, who pulled one back to rekindle City's hopes. Julian Alvarez then equalized just before half-time, ensuring the teams entered the break level on the scoreboard.

In the second half, Guardiola made wholesale changes, refreshing the outfield players, and Haaland's introduction proved to be a masterstroke. The prolific striker needed just six minutes to announce his arrival, as he found the back of the net with clinical precision, putting City in the lead for the first time.

The match showcased Manchester City's attacking prowess and Erling Haaland's lethal finishing ability. As City continues their preparations for the upcoming season, the Norwegian striker's form will be a major boost for Guardiola's side, who will be aiming to defend their Champions League title and continue their domestic dominance in the Premier League.