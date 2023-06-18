Norwegian striker Erling Haaland faced the wrath of disappointed fans after swiftly leaving the stadium without signing autographs following Norway's defeat to Scotland in the Euro 2024 qualifier, reported by goal.com. The Manchester City forward, who had scored the opening goal from a penalty in the 61st minute, was substituted on the 84th minute with Norway leading 1-0. However, two late goals from Scotland turned the tide, resulting in a shocking 2-1 victory for the visitors.

As fans eagerly awaited Haaland's presence for autographs and interactions, the young star disappointingly snubbed the waiting supporters. Instead of acknowledging their presence, he waved briefly and swiftly made his way onto the team coach. The crowd responded with audible boos, expressing their dissatisfaction with the player's apparent lack of engagement.

Erling Haaland is booed by Norway fans after getting straight on the team bus after losing to Scotland 🇳🇴😤 pic.twitter.com/2du40SqDvw — Mail Sport (@MailSport) June 17, 2023

The defeat against Scotland compounds Norway's struggles in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, as they have failed to secure a win in their first three matches. Previously, they suffered a loss to Spain and settled for a draw against Georgia. In contrast, Scotland currently sits atop the group with an impressive nine points from their three matches.

Norway's focus now shifts to their upcoming match against Cyprus, where they will seek to secure their first win in the qualification campaign and revive their hopes of progressing to Euro 2024. The team faces a daunting challenge as they aim to overcome their recent disappointments and gain momentum in their pursuit of qualification.

Erling Haaland, renowned for his goal-scoring exploits and meteoric rise in the football world, will be eager to put the defeat behind him and refocus on contributing to Norway's success. The young striker has been a key figure for both his club and country, and his performances will be crucial in Norway's quest for qualification.