FC Barcelona has identified Ilkay Gündogan as a target to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. The German midfielder’s contract with Manchester City is set to expire on June 30, and the Catalan giants are optimistic about securing his services according to sport.es. The negotiations between Barcelona and Gündogan have shown significant progress, indicating a potential move.

Xavi Hernández, the Barcelona manager, is pleased with his team’s season overall but recognizes the need to strengthen certain positions during the summer transfer window. The absence of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong due to injuries has highlighted the midfield’s need for consistency, especially with the impending departure of captain Sergio Busquets. Gündogan’s arrival has gained consensus among Barcelona’s decision-makers at Spotify Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona’s transfer plans are contingent upon the approval of their viability plan by LaLiga, expected to take place next week. Once the plan is sanctioned by Javier Tebas’ organization, Barcelona will have the green light to proceed with their strategy of building a highly competitive squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

Negotiations between Barcelona and Gündogan have intensified as the player has reportedly reduced his initial financial demands in exchange for a longer contract. Barcelona is willing to offer the German midfielder greater stability in the long term, in contrast to Manchester City’s proposal of renewing his contract on a yearly basis. The Catalan club is prepared to offer Gündogan a three-year deal at the conclusion of the current season.

While the transfer is yet to be finalized, Barcelona’s pursuit of Gündogan signifies their intent to reinforce their midfield with an experienced and proven player.