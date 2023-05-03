Man City and West Ham meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Man City-West Ham prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Sky Blues (24-4-4) are in great momentum and currently have an 18-game unbeaten run. The Cityzens will hope to get their ninth straight win in the Prem, building off from their win in their visit to Fulham (1-2).

The Hammers (9-7-17) are currently in survival mode as the relegation battle remains competitive in the Prem. West Ham lost its last two Premier League matches, ending their April games with defeats to Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Here are the Man City-West Ham soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Man City-West Ham Odds

Manchester City: -550

West Ham United: +1300

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -245

Under 2.5 Goals: +194

How to Watch Man City vs. West Ham

TV: SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo, Universo NOW, USA Network

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Man City Can Beat West Ham

There is a really simple reason why Manchester City need to win this game – if they slip up once, they lose the title. City has a chance of getting a treble this campaign if they also win the FA Cup and Champions League.

City took the spot at the top of the table after beating Fulham in a 1-2 scoreline. Erling Haaland opened the scoring through a third-minute penalty kick but Carlos Vinicius equalized in the 15th minute. Julian Alvarez played well off an assist from Riyad Mahrez, scoring outside the box in the 36th minute. City played safe in the second half, but Jack Grealish, Ederson, and Kyle Walker got yellow cards for arguing and time-wasting.

City’s short time at the top was overtaken by Arsenal in the Gunners’ win over Chelsea. Only one point separates the Blues from the Gunners, but it would really cost them in the title fight if they slip up now against West Ham. Now, despite having to play Real Madrid in just a few weeks in the Champions League, they also need to be concentrated on the Premier League. However, they should have the quality and the depth to fight on two fronts.

Manchester City also should win this game because they are clearly the better team. While West Ham has been spending time in the bottom half of the table, which is a slight decline from their seventh-place finish last season, Manchester City should have the quality, even with slight rotations, to get one over them at the Etihad. Manager Pep Guardiola is looking to secure his fifth English title in six years, which is a seriously impressive feat, so West Ham should not be in their way.

Manchester City has all the quality they could possibly amass so games like this should not be a problem. Despite Kevin De Briuyne’s doubtful status and Nathan Ake sitting out this game, City still has plenty of attacking options. Aside from Haaland, Grealish, and Alvarez, the Sky Blues can still rely on Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Phil Foden.

It is entirely true that the Citizens dropped some crucial points in draws with Nottingham Forest and Everton and losses to Tottenham and Manchester United this year. However, this should not be a huge hurdle, especially considering the fact that West Ham can still manage to get wins in their next games. This should be nothing more than a formality.

Why West Ham Can Beat Man City

West Ham United is in 15th place in the league table at the moment and has not been at its best this season. The Hammers went on a five-game unbeaten run, which included crucial four-goal wins over Gent in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals and Bournemouth in the Prem. However, the Irons lost 2-1 to Liverpool and endured a 4-3 loss to Crystal Palace.

West Ham United can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record against the current second placers. West Ham last won against Manchester City in October 20231 in the fourth round of the EFL Carabao Cup, a close game that led to a penalty shootout. The Hammers will be challenged in their travel here in the Etihad Stadium. They have a 3-3-10 away record, scoring 15 goals while giving up 24.

What must be considered as well, though, is that West Ham is battling for their top-division status as relegation looms on the horizon. The Hammers are just ahead of Leicester, Leeds, and Nottingham Forest by four points while Everton is just five points behind. Such fighting spirit has led to unlikely Premier League results in recent seasons. The Hammers placed seventh in the Prem last season, which gave them a spot in the Europa Conference League where they will now face AZ Alkmaar in the semifinals. Regardless, West Ham still has the best odds of winning in the second Europa Conference League.

West Ham may have struggled to grab a result in their last two games, but they did manage to get through that match without any notable roster reductions. West Ham hopes that they can replicate their 2-2 result in their last game in the 2021-2022 campaign, where the Hammers had a 2-0 lead at half-time over the Sky Blues.

Kurt Zouma and Gianluca Scamacca are listed as West Ham’s only injury concerns at present and David Moyes has a strong squad to pick from elsewhere. Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, and Jarrod Bowen are expected to lead the line while Declan Rice retains his spot in the midfield with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek.

Final Man City-West Ham Prediction & Pick

City will likely not see De Bruyne and Ake in this game, but their superior home record can see them notch a win over West Ham and take up the top spot in the Premier League table.

Final Man City-West Ham Prediction & Pick: Manchester City, Over 2.5 goals