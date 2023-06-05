In the midst of speculation surrounding Ilkay Gundogan‘s future at Manchester City, the player's agent, Ilhan, has addressed recent rumors about a new deal being agreed upon, reported by Fabrizio Romano. Ilhan categorically denied the reports, stating that nothing has been agreed with Manchester City or any other club. The agent's comments come as Gundogan's focus remains solely on the upcoming final.

Ilkay Gundogan, born on October 24, 1990, is a highly regarded German midfielder who currently plays for Manchester City in the Premier League, as well as representing the Germany national team. Known for his exceptional vision, athleticism, and leadership qualities, Gundogan is widely considered one of the finest midfielders in world football.

However, recent speculation regarding Gundogan's future has created a buzz among football enthusiasts. Reports had suggested that a new contract had been agreed upon and was on the verge of being signed by the player. Nevertheless, Gundogan's agent has refuted these claims, emphasizing that no agreement has been reached with Manchester City or any other club.

As the final approaches, Gundogan's agent has clarified that the player's sole focus is on the upcoming match. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the coming weeks and months. Gundogan's exceptional performances for Manchester City have made him a crucial figure in their midfield, and his future will undoubtedly attract significant attention from other clubs if he were to become available.

For now, it is clear that Gundogan's agent has dismissed the recent reports of a new contract being agreed upon. As fans eagerly await further developments, Gundogan's performances on the pitch continue to speak for themselves, showcasing his immense talent and contribution to Manchester City's success.