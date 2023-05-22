Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is determined to bring Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan to the Emirates Stadium this summer, sparking serious interest in the German midfielder. The Gunners boss, who previously worked alongside Gundogan as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City, is keen to reunite with the talented player next season, according to mirror.

Gundogan’s contract with Manchester City is set to expire at the end of this season, attracting the attention of several clubs monitoring the situation. Spanish giants Barcelona are also believed to be considering a move for the midfielder if he fails to agree on an extension with City. However, the prospect of working with Arteta again could sway Gundogan’s decision in favor of Arsenal.

Arteta has publicly praised Gundogan on multiple occasions, showcasing his admiration for the player’s abilities. In February 2021, the Arsenal manager spoke highly of Gundogan, emphasizing his evolution in a more advanced role within the team. Arteta stated, “He’s a tremendous player and he’s doing really, really well this season.” Prior to a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, Arteta highlighted Gundogan’s selflessness, acknowledging his role in allowing others to shine.

Gundogan reciprocated the praise, expressing his appreciation for Arteta’s comments. The City captain, in an interview with L’Equipe, embraced Arteta’s description of his game, stating, “I really like this quote, I often use it to describe my game. It’s important to have a clear idea of how you can help your teammates or not. I have never been selfish and never will be.”

While the mutual admiration between Arteta and Gundogan is evident, the German midfielder has remained discreet regarding his future plans, keeping fans and clubs alike in suspense. As Arsenal intensifies its pursuit of Gundogan, football enthusiasts eagerly await updates on whether the reunion between player and manager will become a reality, adding another intriguing chapter to their professional relationship.