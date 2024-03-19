Manchester City‘s midfield star Kevin de Bruyne could potentially make a move to the Saudi Pro League, but only if he initiates the transfer himself, reported by GOAL. Despite reported interest from the Middle East, De Bruyne, who joined City in 2015, has expressed his desire to complete a decade of service with the Premier League champions, aiming to honor his contract until 2025.
While there's speculation about interest from Saudi Arabia, City would consider negotiations for De Bruyne's departure only if he indicates a willingness to move on. Currently content in England, the Belgian star remains a key figure in City's squad.
De Bruyne, a recipient of two PFA Player of the Year awards, has been instrumental in City's success, making 370 appearances and contributing to 14 trophies. Although injuries have posed challenges, particularly as he reaches 32 years of age, City has a track record of allowing esteemed players like Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan to see out their contracts before exploring free agency.
While former teammates like Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have made moves to Saudi Arabia, De Bruyne's situation depends on his own desires. With funds available in the Middle East, a potential transfer could hinge on the midfielder's decision to seek a new challenge or remain a cornerstone of Manchester City's midfield.
As the transfer window approaches, Kevin de Bruyne's future will be closely watched by fans and pundits alike, with the possibility of a move to the Saudi Pro League adding an intriguing twist to his illustrious career.