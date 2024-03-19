The Premier League is facing criticism for its handling of Manchester City‘s alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, with boxing legend Tony Bellew expressing his frustration over the lack of action taken against the club, reported by GOAL. Bellew, a passionate Everton fan, believes that City could face serious consequences if the 115 charges against them are not addressed properly.
Everton themselves have faced penalties this season for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), receiving a 10-point deduction which was later reduced to six on appeal. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest has also been hit with a points deduction as they struggle in the relegation zone of the Premier League.
Bellew expressed his dismay at the situation, highlighting the disparity in punishments between different clubs. He criticized the Premier League for what he sees as inconsistent and unfair treatment, questioning why City has not faced any consequences despite the numerous charges against them.
“It’s an absolute disgrace,” Bellew stated in an interview with talkSPORT. “The Premier League are not doing anything right and they’re destroying football, single-handedly.”
Regarding City's situation, Bellew emphasized the severity of the charges they are facing, suggesting that they could suffer significant penalties if the matter is not resolved properly. He raised concerns about the potential consequences for the club, suggesting that they could face relegation to lower divisions if the charges are upheld.
The Premier League has stated that a hearing date has been set for Manchester City's case, but details have not been made public. Additionally, revisions to FFP and PSR rules are forthcoming, which could impact the outcomes for City and other clubs involved in similar investigations.