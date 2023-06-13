Manchester City's Jack Grealish is still riding high on the celebrations following the club's remarkable Treble triumph, reported by goal.com. The English midfielder, who played a pivotal role in City's success, has been relishing the historic achievements alongside his teammates.

After joining Manchester City for a record-breaking £100 million ($126m) transfer fee in the summer of 2021, Grealish has been living the dream at the Etihad Stadium. In the 2022-23 season, Pep Guardiola's side clinched the Premier League, FA Cup, and the ultimate prize, the Champions League. The remarkable feat led to an exuberant open-top bus parade through the streets of Manchester, with Grealish at the heart of the festivities.

The 27-year-old winger has been soaking up the glory since the final whistle blew in the memorable Champions League final in Istanbul. Grealish took to social media to share a shirtless image that encapsulates his current state of euphoria.

Manchester City's Treble triumph mirrors the achievements of their cross-town rivals, Manchester United, who accomplished the same feat in 1999. Guardiola's squad is now set to compete for the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in the upcoming 2023-24 season, aiming to further solidify their dominance on the global stage.

While Grealish continues to bask in the celebrations, he is expected to join the England national team this week. After getting some well-deserved rest and recovering from the inevitable hangover, the talented midfielder will link up with his international teammates for the Euro 2024 qualification matches against Malta and North Macedonia.

The combination of Grealish's individual talent and his contributions to Manchester City's success has made him a beloved figure among the club's fans. As he prepares for the next chapter in his career, the Englishman will undoubtedly aim to carry his winning mentality and relentless drive to achieve more silverware, both at the club and international level.