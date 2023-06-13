Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has made a passionate plea to teammate Bernardo Silva, urging him to stay at the club amidst transfer rumors linking him to PSG, reported by goal.com. Grealish's request came during the Treble parade as Manchester City celebrated their historic Champions League triumph.

PSG has shown a keen interest in acquiring the services of the versatile Portuguese forward, who still has two years remaining on his current contract with City. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Bernardo Silva has not made a final decision regarding a potential move and has left his options open.

During the jubilant celebrations on the City bus upon their return from Istanbul, a topless Grealish was seen singing “please don't go” to Bernardo while folding his hands, clearly expressing his desire for the talented midfielder to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo Silva has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola's side since joining from AS Monaco in 2017, contributing significantly with 55 goals and 59 assists in 306 appearances. His skill, creativity, and versatility have made him a vital cog in City's success over the years.

With PSG also facing the potential departure of Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window, their pursuit of Bernardo Silva may intensify as they seek to bolster their squad and fill the void left by Lionel Messi's departure.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Jack Grealish's plea for Bernardo Silva to stay at Manchester City highlights the strong bond between teammates and the desire to maintain a winning squad. The club will be hoping that their celebrations and Grealish's heartfelt request will sway Bernardo Silva's decision and convince him to continue his successful stint at the Etihad.