Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly had a change of heart regarding midfielder Ilkay Gundogan amid interest from Barcelona, reported by mirror. City is now prepared to offer Gundogan a two-year contract extension in an attempt to ward off the Spanish club’s pursuit.

Gundogan’s current contract is nearing its expiration, raising concerns that he might seek a new challenge away from the Etihad Stadium. Previous negotiations seemed to have reached an impasse, with City initially unwilling to offer more than a one-year extension. However, the club has now made a U-turn in their approach.

The champions are prepared to present Gundogan with a one-year extension, along with the option of an additional 12 months, in the hope of persuading him to stay. Despite City’s offer, Gundogan has yet to make a final decision on his future. Losing the influential German midfielder would be a significant blow for the blue half of Manchester.

Gundogan has been a key figure at Manchester City since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, sharing a successful tenure with manager Pep Guardiola. The 32-year-old has consistently delivered impressive performances and could potentially end the season as a treble-winner.

Guardiola himself has emphasized Gundogan’s importance to the team, suggesting that winning the Premier League would have been more challenging without him. The manager praised Gundogan’s intelligence, competitiveness, and ability to handle pressure, hailing him as one of the best players he has ever trained.

Following Manchester City’s third consecutive Premier League title win, Gundogan expressed his joy and gratitude for being part of the team’s success. He described winning the league as a remarkable achievement, emphasizing the demanding and competitive nature of the Premier League.

As negotiations continue, City hopes that the extended contract offer will convince Gundogan to remain with the club and contribute to their future endeavors.