Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola didn't hold back in his criticism of Real Madrid and Florentino Perez following their Champions League clash, taking a dig at the state of the Santiago Bernabeu pitch, reported by GOAL.
In the lead-up to the quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Manchester City, it was announced that the roof of the Santiago Bernabeu would be closed. This decision raised eyebrows, as it could potentially affect the quality of the pitch. Guardiola wasted no time in addressing this issue after the match, directing his comments towards Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.
Following the thrilling 3-3 draw between Manchester City and Real Madrid, Guardiola didn't mince words when discussing the state of the pitch. In a savage dig at Perez, Guardiola suggested that the Real president should prioritize improving the quality of the grass at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite the roof being closed, Guardiola emphasized the importance of maintaining a top-notch playing surface, likening it to a “carpet” that Real Madrid has been known for in the past.
Guardiola's remarks reflect his long-standing relationship with Real Madrid, both as a player and a manager. Throughout his career, Guardiola has been no stranger to the spotlight and has often found himself at odds with the media in the Spanish capital. His comments on the pitch quality may have been influenced by this history, as well as his desire to ensure optimal playing conditions for his team.
Addressing reporters after the game, Guardiola expressed his preference for an open sky and criticized the condition of the Santiago Bernabeu pitch. While acknowledging the impressive nature of the closed roof, Guardiola stressed the importance of maintaining a high-quality playing surface. His comments serve as a reminder to Real Madrid of the standards expected at one of football's most iconic stadiums.
What's Next for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City
Looking ahead, Guardiola and Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola will be eager to secure progression to the semi-finals for the fourth consecutive season and will be buoyed by positive news regarding Phil Foden's injury. As the focus shifts to the return leg, Guardiola will be hoping for optimal playing conditions to give his team the best chance of success.
Pep Guardiola's bold critique of the Santiago Bernabeu pitch sends a clear message to Real Madrid and Florentino Perez. As Manchester City prepare for the second leg of their Champions League clash, Guardiola's comments serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining high standards in football. With Guardiola's focus on securing victory on the pitch, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion to the quarter-final tie.