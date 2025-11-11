Lately, LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith haven't been on the best of terms. The Lakers legend and the outspoken media personality continue to take jabs at one another.

On Tuesday, Smith continued their feud by weighing in on the Lakers' current state and what that means for James' GOAT prospects, per The Ball in the Family Podcast.

Essentially, Smith says that they are not in a position to win a championship.

“We don’t look at the Lakers and see a championship team… They’re not beating Oklahoma City. They’re not beating Denver… [Stat padding] doesn’t buy [LeBron] GOAT status.”

Currently, the Lakers are off to an 8-3 start. Meanwhile, James is out with sciatica, but is expected to return soon. The defending champion OKC Thunder have the best record in the NBA at 10-1, and the Denver Nuggets are at 7-2.

The Lakers are relying on Luka Doncic at the outset to start them off strong. As for the GOAT debate, there are endless candidates, with James often mentioned alongside the likes of Michael Jordan.

Many see Jordan as the greatest there ever was, and conversely, others say that James is the greatest who ever was. Undoubtedly, Smith falls into the Jordan camp.

The frosty relationship between Stephen A. and LeBron got cold in March

Earlier this year, the falling-out between Smith and James revolved around Smith's critiques of how James was raising his son, Bronny, on the Lakers.

In March, both men confronted one another during a Lakers-Knicks game with James demanding that Smith leave Bronny alone.

Later in March, Smith managed to backpedal in some of his commentary on that matter. In October, Smith criticized James for his Hennessy commercial that led some to believe he was retiring.

All in all, the friction between the two remains strong and with no real end in sight.