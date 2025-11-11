After a 2-8 start to the season, the New York Giants decided to fire head coach Brian Daboll. It wasn't soon after that Bill Belichick's name was hypothesized as his potential replacement.

However, Belichick isn't outwardly pining for the Giants job, at least yet. In a very classic Belichick response, the North Carolina head coach revealed exactly where his focus lies currently, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN.

“Getting ready for Wake Forest, that's all I got this week,” Belichick said.

“I've been asked about it from time to time,” he continued. “Look I've been down this road before. I'm focused on Wake Forest, that's it. That's my commitment to this team. This week it's Wake Forest, next week it's that opponent and so forth. I'm here to do the best for this team.”

In his first season with the Tar Heels, Belichick holds a 4-5 record; although North Carolina has won their last two games. Still, the legendary coach's name will be tied to most NFL openings. He architected the New England Patriots dynasty that saw the team win six Super Bowl titles.

Coaching for the Giants would be quite ironic, as they beat the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl. But New York has their quarterback in Jaxson Dart and a pair of intriguing weapons in Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers. Perhaps New York would want to pair their potential with Belichick's proven results.

But as long as he is with North Carolina, Belichick is focused on the next game at hand. Perhaps when the postseason rolls around he'll be more receptive to joining the Giants.