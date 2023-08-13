Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is set to sign a new contract with the club. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich throughout this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Walker will put pen to paper on a new deal at Manchester City. There is a feeling within the City hierarchy that the new contract will be sealed at the end of this week. Walker has already confirmed to Manchester City's representatives and Pep Guardiola that he will be staying at the club. He won't be changing his mind as Bayern Munich's hunt for a new fullback continues.

Bayern Munich had signed Manchester City's Joao Cancelo on a six-month loan in January but refused to make it a permanent move. Hence, the Portuguese defender returned to Manchester and was involved in the pre-season tour of the Premier League champions.

It is reported that Walker's decision to stay at Manchester City depends on Cancelo's fate at the club. As Walker is about to sign a new contract, it is likely that the Portuguese defender will be leaving the Etihad Stadium. Cancelo has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the last few weeks. The Catalans want a new fullback after the departure of Jordi Alba to Inter Miami.

Walker became increasingly frustrated at Manchester City last season due to a lack of playing time. Despite winning the historic Treble, the England International couldn't get a consistent run of first-team minutes. As Guardiola was playing in a formation that didn't feature the influence of fullbacks, Walker's contract extension could mean that he can be reverting to his previous formula.