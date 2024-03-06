Sofyan Amrabat's tenure at Manchester United rapidly descended into a nightmare following his lackluster cameo appearance in the recent derby defeat against Manchester City. The midfielder's brief eight-minute spell off the bench culminated in a costly error, as he carelessly conceded possession on the edge of his box, contributing to City's third goal in their 3-1 victory. This disappointing performance has drawn harsh criticism from various quarters, including a scathing assessment from Italian outlet Corriere Fiorentino.
Amrabat's loan move from Fiorentina once hailed as a dream opportunity, now appears destined for an abrupt end, with United unlikely to exercise their option to make the deal permanent. Despite arriving at Old Trafford with high hopes and aspirations, Amrabat's struggles on the pitch have left him disillusioned and out of favor with fans and management alike.
The damning critique of Amrabat's performance in the derby clash underscores the growing discontent surrounding his tenure at United. Once hopeful of his potential impact, supporters now express skepticism about his suitability for the club, with many voicing opposition to the idea of a permanent transfer.
Amidst the mounting scrutiny, concerns also linger over the midfielder's diminishing transfer value, with Fiorentina reportedly apprehensive about the impact of his underwhelming spell in England. With just one year remaining on his contract with the Serie A side, Amrabat's prospects for the future appear increasingly uncertain as he struggles to assert himself in the United midfield.
Despite making 21 appearances under manager Erik ten Hag, Amrabat's failure to register a goal or assist has amplified doubts over his effectiveness in the Premier League. With his last league start dating back to December, the Moroccan international's inability to make a significant impact has left him on the fringes of the squad, further exacerbating his frustrations and fueling speculation about his next career move.