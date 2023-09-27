Manchester United fans are excited as Sofyan Amrabat, the Moroccan midfielder, impressed on his debut at Old Trafford. On Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace, the World Cup semi-finalist played as an inverted full-back and played his role perfectly. Amrabat's brief cameo off the bench at Burnley hinted at the exciting prospect he presents for United. However, what may surprise many is that Amrabat almost wore the Liverpool jersey this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's keen interest in Amrabat was no secret, as he reached out to the 27-year-old midfielder to lure him to Anfield. The move solved Liverpool's midfield gaps caused by selling critical players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner. In an intriguing twist, it has been revealed that Klopp's pursuit of Amrabat was on the brink of success until a last-minute hiccup delayed the deal. During this brief delay, Liverpool turned their attention to the promising Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, securing his services for £34.2m. Gravenberch, at 21, was seen as a younger and more fitting prospect for Klopp's midfield needs.

The hitch in the Amrabat deal is believed to have arisen within the player's camp, resulting in a 24-hour negotiation pause. It was during this pause that Liverpool opted for Gravenberch. Now, with a change in agents from Stellar to Sports Entertainment Group, Amrabat is gearing up to make a mark in a Manchester United shirt. United secured his services on deadline day with an £8.5m loan fee for the season, with an option to buy him for £21.4m next summer. While the transfer saga involving Amrabat took unexpected turns, Manchester United is now poised to benefit from his talents, adding to the excitement and unity within the club during a season that has seen its fair share of challenges.