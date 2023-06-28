Manchester United is edging closer to completing the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. The deal could be finalized within the next 48 hours, reported by goal.com.

The Red Devils have been linked with the 27-year-old shot-stopper as their contract negotiations with current goalkeeper David de Gea have hit a stumbling block. United had been in talks with De Gea, but after the Spaniard agreed to a significant wage reduction, the club reportedly withdrew their offer, leaving the goalkeeper's future uncertain.

In the meantime, United has turned their attention to Onana, and discussions have already taken place between Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilo and United director David Harrison. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ausilo plans to hold further talks with United officials and Onana's representatives in the coming days to finalize the transfer.

Onana, known for his ball-playing abilities, has a contract with Inter Milan until 2027, which means he won't come cheap. It is speculated that the transfer fee for the Cameroonian international could be in the region of €50 million (£43m/$55m). Despite the ongoing negotiations, Onana is currently enjoying his summer break and awaiting further developments regarding his future.

If the deal goes through, Onana will provide valuable competition for the goalkeeper position at Old Trafford, potentially challenging De Gea for the starting spot. The move would also provide United with a solid option between the posts, ensuring stability and depth in their goalkeeping department for the upcoming season.

As fans eagerly await the outcome of these negotiations, it remains to be seen whether Andre Onana will become a United player by the end of the week. In any case, the potential arrival of the talented goalkeeper would add further strength to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad as they aim to compete for major honors in the upcoming campaign.