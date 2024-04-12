Manchester United finds themselves grappling with a significant defensive injury crisis as both Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans have been ruled out of the upcoming clash vs Bournemouth, reported by GOAL. With the absence of these key players, manager Erik ten Hag faces a daunting challenge in assembling a cohesive defensive lineup for the crucial fixture.
Manchester United has confirmed that Raphael Varane will be sidelined for “the next few weeks” due to a muscle injury sustained during a recent match against Chelsea. Additionally, Jonny Evans is set to miss the upcoming game against Bournemouth due to a shorter-term muscle issue. The absence of Varane, a French World Cup winner, is particularly significant, as he has been a cornerstone of United's defensive line.
The injury woes extend beyond Varane and Evans, with Manchester United now facing the prospect of being without six senior defenders. Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof are all sidelined with various injuries, further exacerbating the team's defensive woes. With Varane and Evans joining the list of absentees, the depth of United's defensive options has been severely depleted.
Erik ten Hag in trouble
Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, finds himself grappling with a selection crisis ahead of the clash against Bournemouth. In the absence of key defensive stalwarts, ten Hag must navigate the challenge of fielding a cohesive backline to thwart the opposition's attacks. Against Liverpool in the previous fixture, ten Hag deployed a makeshift defensive lineup, pairing Harry Maguire with 19-year-old Willy Kambwala in central defense, while also including young prospects such as 17-year-old left-back Harry Amass and 18-year-old center-back Habeeb Ogunneye on the bench.
In a statement issued by the club, Manchester United provided updates on the injuries to Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans. The statement indicated that Varane is aiming to return to action before the end of the season in May, underscoring the club's hope for his swift recovery. Meanwhile, Evans' shorter-term muscle issue will see him miss the upcoming fixture against Bournemouth, further adding to the defensive woes facing Manchester United.
What's next for Manchester United
Despite the defensive setbacks, Manchester United remains determined to secure a positive result in the upcoming clash against Bournemouth. With aspirations of closing the gap on fifth-placed Aston Villa and fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League standings, United recognizes the importance of securing vital points to bolster their position in the league table. As they navigate the challenges posed by injuries, Manchester United remains resolute in their pursuit of success on the pitch.