In a concerning development, Manchester United winger Antony has been accused of “domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury” by a former partner in his native Brazil, reported by goal.com.

According to Brazilian publication Globo Esporte, Gabriela Cavallin, who was in a relationship with the 23-year-old forward in 2022, has filed a police report in Sao Paulo making these serious allegations.

The report states that Cavallin claims to have been assaulted by Antony on May 20, which coincided with the Brazil international's appearance for Manchester United in a Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Photos of abrasions and threatening messages have reportedly been included as evidence in the case, and Cavallin is said to have discussed previous instances of aggressive behavior from Antony.

Cavallin is now urging Brazilian authorities to take immediate action to protect her while further evidence is gathered in the case.

Globo Esporte also reveals that Antony and the woman in question had a relationship in 2022. In June of that year, Cavallin took to social media to disclose that she had suffered a miscarriage when she and Antony were expecting their first child.

As of now, Antony, his representatives, and Manchester United have not issued any statements regarding the allegations.

This is a serious matter that requires careful investigation and due process to determine the truth. The accused player and the club will likely cooperate fully with the authorities in addressing these allegations. It is important to respect the legal proceedings and allow the appropriate authorities to handle the case impartially.