Manchester United’s star midfielder Bruno Fernandes has sent a reality check to the club’s dressing room despite securing a top-four finish and winning a trophy this season, reported by mirror. Following their 4-1 victory over Chelsea, United officially confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League.

However, Fernandes emphasized that the season cannot be considered a success, as the demands and expectations at Manchester United are much higher. While the team secured a top-four finish and lifted the Carabao Cup under the guidance of manager Erik ten Hag, Fernandes believes there is still room for improvement and that the club should aim higher.

Speaking about the season, Fernandes said, “No. It’s a positive season, but not successful because success is different for this club and for us players it has to be, too. As players, we’re not happy just to get into the top four. We want more, we aim for more because we believe in this team and its qualities.”

Although United still have the opportunity to win another trophy in the FA Cup final, Fernandes stated that the outcome of that match would not change his perspective on the overall season. He acknowledged the team’s achievements, including the Carabao Cup triumph, but emphasized that one game cannot define a season that has been long and challenging.

Securing a top-four place was seen as the bare minimum for a club of Manchester United’s stature and ambition, according to Fernandes. He expressed that being in the Champions League is an obligation for the club and that they should strive for higher goals in the upcoming season.

While Fernandes acknowledged the importance of securing a top-four finish, he also mentioned that the team should have achieved it earlier and reflected on missed opportunities in away games. Nevertheless, he expressed satisfaction with accomplishing their objective.

As Manchester United prepares for the upcoming season, Fernandes’s comments serve as a reminder that the club’s ambition and expectations remain high, pushing the players to aim for even greater success in the future.