Published November 28, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.

Surely, the Portuguese superstar must have known that he didn’t push the ball on past the keeper, but Ronaldo still celebrated as if the goal was his own, prompting Twitter to have a field day in reaction to the mini-controversy.

In order to get a better understanding of the fine margins of this goal, take a look at the play in action.

Does Ronaldo get a touch on this goal? pic.twitter.com/SdW0v6NjCZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

While Ronaldo thought he scored the 119th goal of his international career, it turns out, he was about a millimeter away from doing so.

That didn’t stop CR7 from celebrating like a madman.

ronaldo getting a single hair on that ball pic.twitter.com/htdIgaZ134 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 28, 2022

Ronaldo celebrated that goal as if he’d just pulled of a Puskas award nominee. In reality, the goal wasn’t even his.

Look at how much Bruno Fernandes’ goal means to Cristiano Ronaldo#FIFAWorldCup#TSWorldCuppic.twitter.com/OWUcemBwUM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 28, 2022

He’s not celebrating for himself, guys. He’s just happy for his compatriot.

Bruno when he saw Ronaldo celebrating his goal pic.twitter.com/CXVpov120N — Anthony (@Anthony_1328) November 28, 2022

Bruno Fernandes knew all along, but he let Ronaldo celebrate as if it were his own goal.

Trying to steal your own Team Mate’s goal

Ronaldo has no Shame 😂😂 — Kay💧 (@KayPoissonOne) November 28, 2022

Did Ronaldo really think he’d scored that? Or was he just determined to add to his historic goalscoring tally?

Before long the goal was officially awarded to Fernandes, so Cristiano Ronaldo will need to actually contribute to the end product in order to secure his 119th Portugal goal.