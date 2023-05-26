AC Milan are hoping to secure the signature of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer. The England International has not been able to find a stable role under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard and is considering moving elsewhere.

According to the reports from MilanNews, the Italian Giants are interested in signing Loftus-Cheek in the summer. The Englishman has one year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge. He has made 23 Premier League appearances for the club this season, creating only one assist.

Milan have not been shy about taking away Chelsea players before. They signed Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud from the English giants in 2021. Now, they hope to add another midfielder from Chelsea, who is reportedly surplus to requirements.

Loftus-Cheek’s profile is similar to Franck Kessie’s. He can play in multiple positions in the midfield area, such as the deep-lying playmaker, box-to-box midfielder, and attacking midfielder.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is already under pressure despite owning the club for just one season. Under his ownership, the Blues have fallen to 12th in the Premier League standings and crashed out of the Champions League quarter-finals.

However, the Chelsea owner is adamant that he wants to clear the wage bill in the squad before looking for new signings. Apart from Loftus Cheek, Mason Mount is reportedly another Chelsea midfielder on the summer window shopping list.

Moreover, Chelsea have had three managers in one season under Boehly. As Frank Lampard will finish his stint as the interim manager at the season’s end, Mauricio Pochettino will likely be the new Chelsea boss.