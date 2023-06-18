Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is growing increasingly frustrated with the delay in the club's takeover, which is hindering their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, reported by goal.com. As a result, their Premier League rivals Arsenal have emerged as the frontrunners to secure Rice's signature.

Erik ten Hag had identified Rice as a priority target for the summer transfer window, but Manchester United's change of ownership has yet to materialize, preventing them from making a bid for the talented midfielder. This delay has allowed Arsenal to take the lead in the race for Declan Rice's services, much to the frustration of the United boss, according to reports.

Speculation surrounding the Qatari takeover intensified when Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two UK Holdings Limited appeared on the official Companies House website. However, a subsequent report from The Times suggested that the completion of the takeover is unlikely before the start of the upcoming 2023-24 season, leaving Ten Hag and Manchester United in a state of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has made their interest in Rice clear by submitting an initial bid of £90 million ($115.3m) plus add-ons. However, West Ham rejected the offer as they value their star midfielder at over £100 million ($128.1m). Undeterred, Arsenal is expected to return with an improved bid in their quest to secure Rice's services.

As Manchester United's pursuit of Rice faces setbacks, they have shifted their attention to Chelsea's Mason Mount. The Red Devils are reportedly preparing a £50 million ($64m) offer for the talented midfielder, following their initial bid of £40 million ($51m) being turned down by the Blues.

With the takeover situation at Manchester United still unresolved, the club's fans and Ten Hag are anxiously awaiting a resolution. The delay has not only affected their pursuit of Rice but has also led to rival clubs gaining an advantage in the transfer market. As the transfer window progresses, Manchester United will be keen to resolve the ownership issue promptly to strengthen their squad and compete for top honors in the upcoming season.