Arsenal target Declan Rice has added a new twist to his transfer saga while giving West Ham fans renewed hope.

The West Ham midfielder is widely expected to leave the club this summer with Arsenal being the major favorites to land his signature.

However, in a video reportedly taken Saturday, Rice was seen telling a fan that he was going nowhere and would be staying on with the Hammers.

“Nowhere, I’m West Ham,” Rice said in a video shared on TikTok by Virajplay4 (via Mirror) before being asked if he had to pick a side. “Nah, I don’t. West Ham’s my one.”

The video was taken just a few days after Rice captained the club to the Europa Conference League following a 2-1 win over Fiorentina last week in a game many believed to be his last.

Following the win, Rice remained reluctant to speak on his future and insisted he was only focused on celebrating the club's European triumph.

As for this latest development, it's possible he was simply trying to appease West Ham fans. West Ham chairman David Sullivan also notably confirmed Rice would be leaving in the summer.

“We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going,” Sullivan said. “You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement – or several replacements.

“It's not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down. It's cost him £10 million to stay at West Ham in that time (in lost wages). And he wants to go. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there.”

It's now down to Arsenal to meet West Ham's valuation. Along with the Gunners, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have also been linked with Rice in recent weeks.