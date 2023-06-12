Erik ten Hag‘s impact at Manchester United has been hailed by former Red Devils' midfielder Paul Scholes, who has been impressed with the transformation of player culture under the Dutch manager, reported by goal.com. Scholes commended Ten Hag for his no-nonsense approach and his ability to command the dressing room, which has resulted in a shift where players now prioritize the manager's vision over their individual preferences.

In an interview with ManUtd.com, Scholes expressed his observations, stating, “He's just no nonsense. I think, in the past, the players at this club have probably played the way they want to rather than the way the manager wants to. I think he's totally turned that around. The players do what their manager wants, they stick to what he wants off the pitch, on the pitch, and I think everyone's seeing the benefits from that.”

Under Ten Hag's guidance, Manchester United ended their trophy drought by clinching the Carabao Cup this season. Additionally, the team achieved a commendable third-place finish in the league, securing their spot in the prestigious UEFA Champions League for the upcoming campaign. The Dutch manager's influence has evidently translated into tangible success on the pitch.

Looking ahead, Manchester United is preparing for their pre-season friendlies, scheduled to take place in Edinburgh and the United States from July 19. These matches will provide an opportunity for the team to fine-tune their performance and build momentum heading into the new season.

With Ten Hag's transformative impact on player culture and the team's recent accomplishments, there is growing optimism among Manchester United supporters that the club is moving in the right direction. The manager's ability to instill discipline, foster a collective mindset, and achieve tangible results has revitalized the atmosphere at Old Trafford, setting the stage for continued success in the future.