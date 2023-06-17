Manchester City have announced their release list ahead of the new season, and it has got some noteworthy names. One of those names is Ilkay Gundogan, who has been a target of FC Barcelona and Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal are no strangers to taking the players away from the Etihad Stadium. Last summer, they signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from the Premier League champions. However, this becomes an even bigger deal considering Gundogan doesn’t have a contract at the Etihad Stadium beyond this summer.

According to the reports from Manchester Evening News, Manchester City’s stance on Gundogan doesn’t necessarily mean that the Gunners are closer to signing him. Although the Germany International can become a free agent on June 30, he can still stay at the Etihad Stadium next season.

The Treble winners have made a belated push to keep the former Borussia Dortmund man at the club by offering him a two-year deal. However, his chances of staying with Manchester City look slim as Barcelona have given him a three-year deal.

Hence, despite the fact that it is unlikely that the German midfielder will stay, he is more likely to join Barcelona than Arsenal in this window. Gundogan has appeared to be silent on his future after wins against Manchester United in the FA Cup final and against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

“To be honest, I don’t need these kind of days to feel appreciated and to feel special in this club,” Gundogan said following the 2-1 win over Man United in the FA Cup final a fortnight ago.”I know that, that is why I am here already seven years with all the ups and downs I’ve had so far. Nothing is decided yet so we’re gonna see what’s going to happen.”