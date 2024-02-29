In a twist of events, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has disclosed a serious injury after playing a crucial role in the FA Cup fifth-round clash against Nottingham Forest, reported by GOAL. Despite being an injury doubt leading up to the match, Fernandes displayed grit and determination, setting up Casemiro's decisive 89th-minute goal with a stellar free-kick delivery.
Manager Erik ten Hag revealed the severity of Fernandes' injury, emphasizing the player's commitment to the team. Forest targeted Fernandes during the match, exploiting his vulnerability, but the Portuguese captain persevered and played through the pain.
Expressing frustration with Fernandes' critics on social media, Ten Hag defended the midfielder, stating, “I'm not going to say what he has, but it's a serious injury. They criticize him on social media, and it's pathetic and can't be.” Ten Hag praised Fernandes' leadership qualities, highlighting his resilience and ability to contribute to the team even in challenging circumstances.
Fernandes, known for his durability, has not missed a match due to injury for two years. His recent injury concerns add to the challenges facing Manchester United, with key players like Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire already sidelined.
Looking ahead, Fernandes faces a race against time to regain fitness for the upcoming Manchester derby against City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The absence of key players poses a formidable challenge for Erik ten Hag and his team as they aim to navigate a crucial fixture against the treble winners.
As developments unfold, the focus remains on Bruno Fernandes' recovery and his potential participation in the highly anticipated clash with Manchester City. Stay tuned for updates on Fernandes' fitness and Manchester United's lineup as they prepare for a challenging showdown.