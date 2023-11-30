Manchester United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, has voiced his disappointment following a tumultuous Champions League clash against Galatasaray

Manchester United‘s captain, Bruno Fernandes, has voiced his disappointment following a tumultuous Champions League clash against Galatasaray that ended in a 3-3 draw, reported by GOAL. Fernandes particularly highlighted the defensive lapses that allowed Galatasaray to level the score twice after United held a two-goal lead.

The match saw goalkeeper Andre Onana facing criticism for his performance, especially in dealing with Hakim Ziyech's free-kicks, where the second goal slipped past him despite making contact with the ball. Fernandes acknowledged the team's dominance and numerous opportunities to secure victory but highlighted the lack of clinical finishing.

In a post-match interview with TNT Sports, Fernandes remarked, “We conceded really bad goals. We have to take control of the situations in all of them. We were on top of the game twice, and we had far too many chances to have the game closed. We were not clinical enough.”

Expressing frustration, Fernandes emphasized the need for improvement for Manchester United, stating, “It's too hard to be honest. I don't want to be too negative. But what we have been doing in the Champions League is not enough. It is not the first game we've had like this. We have to secure the result.”

With the draw leaving United in a precarious position in the Champions League standings, sitting on four points from five matches, they face a must-win scenario against Bayern Munich in the final group stage game. Additionally, they rely on Galatasaray dropping points against Copenhagen to progress.

Looking ahead, Manchester United aims to bounce back in the Premier League as they face Newcastle on Saturday. Positioned sixth in the table, they encounter a Newcastle side eager to capitalize on their recent 4-1 victory over Chelsea, trailing United by just one point.