In a declaration of confidence, Manchester United‘s manager, Erik ten Hag, believes his team has the capability to beat any opponent, regardless of the venue, reported by GOAL. Following a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in the Premier League, where Rasmus Hojlund, Douglas Luiz, and Scott McTominay were on the score sheet, Ten Hag expressed his conviction that Manchester United could outplay any team, whether in home or away fixtures.

The recent win against Villa follows a commendable performance against West Ham, demonstrating the team's resilience and determination. Ten Hag emphasized that belief is crucial, citing instances where they deserved victories in away fixtures against Arsenal and Liverpool. Despite a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in September, Ten Hag asserted that Manchester United could have secured the win, with the match reaching a 1-1 stalemate until the 96th minute.

Reflecting on the goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield on December 17, Ten Hag highlighted the team's ability to hold their ground against formidable opponents. He underscored the significance of belief in securing positive results, emphasizing that the team's mindset played a pivotal role in their recent victory over Aston Villa.

With Manchester United now trailing six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, the team is gearing up for their upcoming Premier League clash against Luton Town. As they continue their campaign, Erik ten Hag remains steadfast in his belief that Manchester United has the potential to overcome any challenges and emerge victorious, showcasing their prowess on the football pitch.

