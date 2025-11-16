Calvin Ridley's first game back from injury was also his last of the 2025 season. The Tennessee Titans' veteran receiver returned from a month-long absence from a hamstring ailment, but the team confirmed he suffered another season-ending injury in Week 11 against the Houston Texans.

Ridley, who left early in the game, suffered a broken fibula, interim head coach Mike McCoy confirmed in his post-game presser.

“Calvin [suffered a] broken fibula, so he'll be done for the year,” McCoy said, via AtoZ Sports Nashville. “Feel for him. He worked so hard to get back to where he was and obviously, that happened.”

Mike McCoy says Calvin Ridley suffered a broken fibula and will be out for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/WXEEsTnPgE — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ridley's season ends with just 17 catches for 303 scoreless yards in seven games. The 303 receiving yards are slightly more than his career-worst 281 in 2021, a season also cut short due to injury.

Article Continues Below

Ridley entered the season off consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns but struggled to find sustained success in 2025 through a myriad of injuries and inconsistent quarterback play. He had just two games with more than 50 receiving yards on the year, the fewest of his career.

Although Ridley is only in the second year of a four-year deal he inked in 2024, he has a potential out in the 2026 offseason, according to Spotrac. He is otherwise expected to remain with the Titans through the 2027 season.

The 30-year-old's absence leaves rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike as Cam Ward's top targets for the remainder of the year. Ayomanor is the Titans' leading receiver on the year, albeit with just 334 receiving yards.

Tennessee will also look for more from tight end Chig Okonkwo, who led the team with 56 receiving yards in Week 11. Running back Tyjae Spears will also become a larger part of the passing game after tallying 31 yards through the air against the Texans.