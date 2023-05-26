Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has expressed the need for “better players” to strengthen the squad and compete for the Premier League title in the upcoming season, reported by goal.com. Despite securing a place in the Champions League with an impressive 4-1 victory over Chelsea, Ten Hag believes that further reinforcements are necessary.

Ten Hag emphasized the importance of adding a striker, a midfielder, and at least one defender during the summer transfer window. While acknowledging the progress made by the team and their positive direction, he highlighted the challenging competition in the Premier League, particularly with Manchester City’s exceptional form.

“We want to win every game, but it’s tough here, there are really good teams, especially this season. Manchester City is playing really outstanding football,” Ten Hag stated. “We have a way to go, we are in the right direction, we have work to do, so a work in progress.”

Although finishing in the top four is considered an achievement in itself, Ten Hag refuses to settle and aims to compete for the title. He believes that a comprehensive assessment of the squad at the end of the transfer window will provide a clearer indication of their realistic chances.

United is expected to be active in the summer transfer market, with several high-profile players linked to the club, including Neymar, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Mason Mount, and Declan Rice.

Ten Hag concluded, “It (the target) has to be realistic, and you can first say when you have your squad at the end of the transfer window and also the winter transfer window that you can do. The squad is there, and you can make a statement about if it’s realistic or not… We want more.”

As Manchester United aims to build on their achievements and challenge for top honors, the upcoming transfer window will be crucial in shaping the team’s aspirations for the upcoming season.