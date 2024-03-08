Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing criticism for the recent struggles of Marcus Rashford, with former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott suggesting that Ten Hag is not utilizing Rashford effectively, reported by GOAL. Lescott expressed his views on TNT Sports, emphasizing that Rashford is being played out of position and advised the Dutch manager on alternative ways to deploy the English forward.
Despite Rashford's exceptional performance in the previous season, scoring 30 goals and leading the team to victory in the Carabao Cup, this season has seen a dip in his form. With only six goals to his name, Rashford's consistency has waned, mirroring the team's overall struggles in creating chances and maintaining discipline.
Lescott defended Rashford, acknowledging the importance of consistent confidence and the need for the manager to understand and utilize his strengths effectively. Lescott suggested that Ten Hag should consider playing Rashford in a different position, such as on the right wing or as a center-forward, to capitalize on his strengths and exploit opponent weaknesses.
In the interview, Lescott expressed his belief that Rashford is currently the only Manchester United player who could break into Manchester City's lineup. He highlighted the impact Erik ten Hag's system has on Rashford's performance and argued that, under a different system, Rashford could be more effective.
As for Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford, it seems unlikely that he will make a move away in the near future. However, the possibility of a coaching change with new ownership could bring about a different scenario. Despite the ongoing critique, Rashford will continue to showcase his skills on the field in the upcoming clash against Everton on Saturday, March 9.