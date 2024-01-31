Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has delivered a final verdict on Marcus Rashford's recent breach of discipline

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has delivered a final verdict on Marcus Rashford‘s recent breach of discipline, issuing a stern warning to the entire squad in the process, reported by GOAL.

Rashford faced criticism for a nightclub incident in Belfast, resulting in him calling in sick for training and subsequently being excluded from United's FA Cup fourth-round victory over Newport. The club confirmed that Rashford has “taken responsibility” for his actions, and after reportedly receiving a fine equivalent to two weeks' wages, he is once again eligible for selection.

Ten Hag, who initially vowed to “deal with” Rashford post the Newport game, now considers the “internal matter” closed, with the forward showing a willingness to make amends. However, the United boss took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of discipline, both on and off the pitch, during a press conference on Wednesday. “In football, you need discipline – that's on the pitch but also off the pitch,” he said. “There's a line between, when every player, every pro knows this, what is required.”

Rashford has faced a challenging 2023-24 campaign, contributing only four goals in 20 Premier League appearances. His dip in form aligns with United's collective struggles, experiencing early exits in the Carabao Cup and Champions League and currently languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, 11 points behind the top four.

Looking ahead, Marcus Rashford aims for a return to Erik ten Hag's starting XI in a crucial clash against Wolves. While Mason Mount continues his recovery from a calf issue, the team will welcome back goalkeeper Andre Onana after his AFCON campaign with Cameroon. Ten Hag confirmed the availability status, stating, “Mount, it is too soon. But Onana will return.” United seeks a resurgence, and Rashford's response on and off the field will be under scrutiny as they navigate a challenging season.