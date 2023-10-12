Manchester United‘s club captain, Harry Maguire, has hinted at a potential exit from Old Trafford in the upcoming January transfer window, reported by GOAL. The England international defender, who has found himself out of favor under manager Erik ten Hag, expressed his frustration at not getting regular playing time. Maguire has featured for just 116 minutes in the Premier League this season, leading to speculation about his future at the club.

During his time away on international duty, Maguire stated, “I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month, and if it carries on, I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat. I want to play minutes; I want to play football.” The 30-year-old defender emphasized his desire for consistent game time, indicating his readiness to explore other opportunities if the situation does not improve.

Maguire defended his performances, pointing out his positive contributions whenever he has been given the chance to play. He highlighted his impressive win percentage and expressed his eagerness to help the team overcome their current challenges. Despite his willingness to contribute, the lack of regular starts has left Maguire contemplating a potential move away from Manchester United.

United has faced inconsistencies in the 2023-24 campaign, currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League standings. The team's struggles have extended to the Champions League, with recent back-to-back defeats against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. As Harry Maguire considers his options, the January transfer window could bring significant changes to his career path.