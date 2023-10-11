Manchester United‘s Harry Maguire has opened up about the valuable career advice he received from iconic footballer David Beckham after facing criticism from Scotland fans during England's 3-1 win, reported by GOAL. Maguire endured ridicule and scored an own goal during the match, leading to negativity from spectators. In a touching gesture, Beckham reached out to Maguire, reminding him of the significant moments in his career and offering support during this challenging period.

Maguire expressed his gratitude for Beckham's gesture, highlighting how the former Manchester United star has been a role model throughout his life. The defender emphasized the importance of reflecting on past experiences and remaining resilient in the face of adversity, drawing inspiration from Beckham's own journey. Maguire mentioned watching Beckham's documentary series on Netflix, which showcased the football legend's unwavering determination despite criticism and challenges.

Beckham's resilience resonated deeply with Maguire, motivating him to face the current scrutiny with strength and determination. The Manchester United captain praised Beckham's ability to withstand external pressures and remain focused on his game, making him a significant influence on younger players, including Maguire himself.

What's next for Harry Maguire?

As Harry Maguire gears up for England's upcoming friendly against Australia and the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, he aims to channel Beckham's resilience and prove his worth on the field. Maguire was under fire this year over his mistakes at Manchester United, but he can still prove he can turn his career around for the better. With David Beckham's guidance and inspiration, Maguire strives to rise above the criticisms, showcasing his capabilities and leading by example.