Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea made a much-anticipated return to England, marking his first visit since parting ways with the club earlier this summer, reported by GOAL. During his time back in Manchester, De Gea seized the opportunity to catch up with his fellow countryman and former teammate, Sergio Reguilon, a full-back for Manchester United. The two were spotted sharing a friendly meal at a local restaurant, and Reguilon shared their meeting with fans through an Instagram post, emphasizing the enduring camaraderie between former teammates.

De Gea's presence in Manchester stirred curiosity among fans and pundits alike, with many speculating about his next career move. After leaving Manchester United, the 32-year-old goalkeeper has been a subject of transfer rumors, linked to various clubs, including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Despite rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia, De Gea remains without a club, leaving football enthusiasts intrigued about his eventual landing spot.

Aside from his personal affairs, De Gea also took the opportunity to support his former club by attending the Champions League debut of the Manchester United Women's team. The historic match saw the women's team face off against Paris Saint-Germain at Leigh Sports Village. De Gea's presence at the game highlighted his continued connection with the club and its wider football community.

As fans eagerly await news of David de Gea's next career move, his return to England has kept the football world buzzing with anticipation. With his remarkable tenure at Manchester United behind him, the goalkeeper's future endeavors have become a hot topic of discussion, adding an element of excitement to the ongoing football season.