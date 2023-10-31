£400m to reinforce their squad. However, what was supposed to herald a new era of success has instead raised questions about value for money and the club's recruitment strategy. Antony, the second-most expensive signing in Manchester United's history, has become the face of the issues plaguing the club, but the problems run deeper than a single player.

Antony, with an £86m price tag, has struggled to justify his hefty fee. His Premier League performances have been far from convincing, with only one goal in his last 29 league appearances. In all competitions, he has managed just eight goals and three assists in 53 outings for the Red Devils. These numbers, when compared to his substantial cost, are damning.

The summer signings were intended to inject fresh quality into the Manchester United squad, but their starts have been mixed. Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Mason Mount all arrived with high expectations, yet their impact has been inconsistent. While there's optimism that they will eventually find their feet, the collective cost of these acquisitions, likely to reach around £180 million with add-ons, has led to questions about value for money.

A further issue arises from the declining performances of some of last season's supposed success stories. Casemiro, a £60 million investment, is now showing signs of age and is providing less protection to the defense. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez, initially marred by injury, has struggled in the early part of the campaign despite previously being considered a key player.

Erik ten Hag's preference for Eredivisie players and reliance on his agents' clients have also been scrutinized. The club's limited net spend meant that they had to seek cut-price loans in some instances, but the real question remains Antony's substantial acquisition. While some of the recent signings have the potential to improve, there is mounting pressure on Ten Hag's choices.

Manchester United's transfer business has left them grappling with costly mediocrity. As they look to justify their investments and move forward positively, there's a pressing need to overhaul their recruitment strategy and greater value for the money spent.